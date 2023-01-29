Carthage shooting leaves man in hospital, suspect arrested

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2023 at 4:55 pm

CARTHAGE – Carthage Police Department said they found a black male with gunshot wounds while responding to a 911 call about a shooting around 3:04 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting took place on the 600 block of South Adams Street in Carthage and there was no suspect on the scene, according to our news partner KETK. An Allegiance ambulance transported the victim to a hospital in Longview for treatment, a. Carthage Police Department later announced that a suspect had been arrested around 7:05 a.m. An arrest warrant was issued by the Panola County District Attorney’s Office for Nathanael Chardonnay. Chardonnay was charged with attempting to commit murder and his bail is set at $30,000.

