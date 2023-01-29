Today is Sunday January 29, 2023
Hughes bill affects Fort Worth curfew discussion

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2023 at 4:55 pm
Hughes bill affects Fort Worth curfew discussionFORT WORTH (KRLD) – Fort Worth’s teen curfew will expire next month — and any discussion to extend it could end up being a moot point, thanks to a bill filed by East Texas state Senator Bryan Hughes. The Fort Worth City Council had voted earlier this month to extend the city’s long-standing teen curfew for 30 days so it could have more time to garner public input and further examine the issue. But now the city says it will allow the ordinance to lapse on February 13. That’s because Hughes’s bill would prohibit cities and counties from imposing teen curfews. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker says that’s why it’s best to put the brakes on the discussion for the time being. Parker says the measure has the support of both Republicans and Democrats.



