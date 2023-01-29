Authorities: Domestic assault call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Smith County

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2023 at 4:55 pm

SMITH COUNTY – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Smith County on Saturday, authorities said. According to our news partner KETK, 32-year-old Brandon Duvall was shot by deputies around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday in northwestern Smith County. A call initially came in to dispatch at 7:05 p.m. as a domestic disturbance in the 23000 block of County Road 459. Officials said the caller identified herself as a victim of an assault by her boyfriend at their residence. Authorities said EMS arrived around 7:15 p.m. and several Smith County patrol units arrived around 7:29 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned Duvall “had left the area in his vehicle at a high rate of speed, losing control of his vehicle at the end of his driveway as it intersects with Smith County Road 459. Duvall’s vehicle struck a power pole which knocked out electricity to several houses in the area,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they searched for Duvall but reportedly did not locate him at that time, then left the area after taking the report and making arrangements for the victim to leave for the night. They said the victim changed her mind and “refused to leave the residence upon deputies arranging for a hotel room for the night.”

At around 9:22 that evening, a female caller identifying herself as Duvall’s mother called 911. Deputies returned to the location, with the caller advising them that there were firearms in the house, “but didn’t know if he had a firearm at the time,” authorities said. The first two responding deputies arrived at the location at 9:34 p.m. At 9:35 p.m., deputies reportedly notified Smith County dispatch that shots were fired. Authorities said EMS was dispatched at 9:36 p.m. as CPR was being administered to Duval, and he was determined to be dead at 9:55 p.m. “It has been determined that upon entering the residence via the front door, which enters into the living room of the residence, the two deputies observed Brandon Duvall in a bedroom to the right of the living room,” per a press release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. “The deputies observed a rifle with a scope leaning against the bed next to Duvall and a pistol in his hand. As he pointed the pistol in the direction of the deputies, both deputies fired at Duvall, striking him several times.” Smith County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 5 Jon Johnson held an inquest and ordered Duvall’s body be taken to Forensic Pathology for an autopsy.

