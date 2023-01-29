Rams hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2023 at 9:25 am

BySARAH BARSHOP

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, the team announced on Friday night.

The move comes after LaFleur and the Jets parted ways and Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen left Sean McVay’s staff to return to the Kentucky Wildcats to hold the same position.

During the 2022 season, the Rams’ offense struggled to consistently move the ball down the field, finishing last in the NFL in yards per game (280.5) and 27th in points per game (18.1). The unit was hit hard by injuries last season, losing quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson to season-ending injuries.

The Rams also had so many injuries on the offensive line that they started 12 different offensive line combinations in their first 12 games.

LaFleur spent the past two seasons with the Jets, leading an offense that finished 29th in scoring and 25th in total yards in 2022 and 28th and 26th the previous season.

The Super Bowl LVI champions, who finished last season 5-12, expect to have a healthy Stafford and Kupp to start OTAs in April.

Before his time with the Jets, LaFleur was the San Francisco 49ers’ passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2017 to 2020 under coach Kyle Shanahan.

LaFleur’s brother, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, was the Rams offensive coordinator under McVay in 2017.

Go Back