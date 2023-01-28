Today is Saturday January 28, 2023
A candle left burning starts fire, firefighter gets 2nd degree burns

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2023 at 4:02 pm
A candle left burning starts fire, firefighter gets 2nd degree burnsTYLER – Tyler Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 3:26 a.m. off of Ada Avenue on Saturday Jan. 28. According to our news partner KETK. firefighters arrived on the scene and saw smoke and flames emerging from the roof and a rear window. All residents were able to get out of the home safely. Three fire engines, a ladder company, a battalion chief and a investigator all responded to the scene and the fire was quickly controlled, officials said. A firefighter was treated and released from a local hospital after receiving 2nd degree burns on their face and their were no other injuries, according to Tyler Fire. An occupant told officials that they woke up near a candle that was left burning in one of the building’s bedrooms and a 12-year-old helped their 84-year-old relative get out of the flaming structure. The American Red Cross will be providing assistance to the family.



