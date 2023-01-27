Today is Friday January 27, 2023
ETCF: Scholarships available for East Texas students

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2023 at 2:54 pm
ETCF: Scholarships available for East Texas studentsTYLER — The East Texas Communities Foundation is currently accepting applications from East Texas students for 88 scholarships to be awarded for the 2023-2024 academic year. The deadline for submission of the online application is March 1, 2023. Detailed eligibility criteria and links to the applications are available here. Seven new scholarships are available this year. Those include the Pasha Zapolsky Memorial Scholarship, which will assist students graduating from any of the 32 counties ETCF serves who have played competitive soccer during high school. They must maintain a 3.67 GPA and demonstrate devotion to their Christian faith. Amount is $1,000.

Also available: The Reuland and Barnhart Orthodontics Scholarship. That one will assist students graduating from Smith County and the surrounding counties of Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rains, Rusk, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood. They must be planning on attending a school in Texas while pursuing a bachelor’s or associate’s degree in the medical field. The amount is $1,000, and two scholarships will be awarded. For a complete list of scholarships, log on to the link above or call ETCF Program Officers Dana Durman or Kathryn Martinez at 903.533.0208.



