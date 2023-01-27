Today is Friday January 27, 2023
Five women, immense power: Can they keep US from fiscal brink?

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2023 at 1:47 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s the first time the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. Sitting down with The Associated Press for their first joint interview, along with Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, the women acted Thursday like old friends, nodding and laughing in agreement when listening to each others’ stories about the way things used to be for women and sometimes still are. Congresswomen Kay Granger and Rosa DeLauro, Sens. Susan Collins and Patty Murray, and Young say their camaraderie, friendship, and willingness to collaborate will be crucial this year as they navigate the difficult responsibility of keeping the government running and open. Granger is a Republican from Texas.



