“MAY TH_ FORC_ B_ WITH YOU”: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ looking for contestants for ‘Star Wars’-themed shows

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2023 at 12:36 pm
ABC/Christopher Willard

If you're a Star Wars fan, Wheel of Fortune wants to meet you. The long-running game show has announced it's looking for "superfans" for a "special week of Wheel for your chance to win cash, Disney vacations and restore order (to the alphabet)."

So if you know "Gundaark" has three vowels and the plural of "Jedi" is also "Jedi," you might want to check out the application website, where you can submit a video to producers.

They offer these helpful hints: "Choose a place where you can speak up and get excited about your Wheel of Fortune and Star Wars fandom," adding, "If you have any fun Star Wars gear or attire, feel free to wear it."

The show notes, "We're looking for Star Wars' biggest fans, so, 'Don't hold back. Show us your Star Wars fan personality.'"

After all, fear is a path to the Dark Side.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



