Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2023 at 10:46 am
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
You People: A couple and their families deal with culture clashes and generational differences in the new film comedy.

The Kings of Jo'burg: Find out how the family deals with a new king and new enemies in season two. 

Lockwood & Co.: A girl with psychic abilities teams up with two boys to fight the deadly spirits attacking London. 

The Snow Girl: Follow along as two journalists go on the hunt to find a missing girl. 

Hulu
How I Met Your Father:  Sophie continues the story of how her son came to be in season two of the sitcom.

Extraordinary: Prepare to laugh with this new British superhero comedy series.  

The 1619 Project: This new docu-series offers a different take on America's history and the repercussions of slavery.

Disney+
Willow: Behind the Magic: Take a look behind the scenes of the making of Disney's fantasy series. 

Peacock
Poker Face: Solve mysteries with Charlie Cale, a detective who can tell whenever somebody’s lying, in this brand-new series starring Natasha Lyonne

Prime Video
Shotgun Wedding: A destination wedding takes a sudden turn when the entire party is taken hostage in the new action-comedy film starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel.

Apple TV+
Shrinking: A grieving therapist takes a new approach to his craft, telling his clients exactly what he thinks in this new comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

Paramount+
Teen Wolf: The Movie: When a full moon rises in Beacon Falls, Scott McCall gathers trusted friends to help defeat the new evil that emerges.

Wolf PackSarah Michelle Gellar leads this new series about a wildfire that awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.

Happy streaming!

