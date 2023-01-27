In Brief: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ climbing all-time box office chart, and more

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2023 at 8:14 am

James Cameron’s Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is now the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time, collecting $2.054 billion as of Thursday. It moves past 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, which grossed $2.052 billion. Only Avatar ($2.92 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion), Titanic ($2.19 billion) and Star Wars Episode VII -- The Force Awakens ($2.07 billion) rank higher on the all-time list. Avatar: The Way of Water has also topped Spider-Man: No Way Home's $1.92 billion), to become the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era...

Netflix has renewed The Recruit for a second season. The spy drama follows a young CIA lawyer -- played by Black Adam's Noah Centineo -- who becomes entangled in the dangerous world of power politics. “I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what [series creator] Alexi Hawley has in store for us all,” Centineo said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. Laura Haddock, Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn and Daniel Quincy Annoh also star...

NBC will pay tribute to Carol Burnett on her 90th birthday with the two-hour special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love. The evening will feature appearances from Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Bob Mackie, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Vicki Lawrence, along with musical performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth and many others. Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love airs April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and streams the next day on Peacock...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back