Mavericks All-Star Doncic leaves game with ankle injury

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2023 at 8:00 am

PHOENIX (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic left the game against the Phoenix Suns with a left ankle injury. Doncic played just three minutes Thursday before limping to the locker room during a timeout. The 23-year-old came into the game averaging 33.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists. Doncic was trying to make a move close to the basket against Phoenix’s Cam Johnson, but stepped on Mikal Bridges’ foot before passing the ball and limping away. He grabbed at his lower left leg before Dallas coach Jason Kidd called for a timeout.

