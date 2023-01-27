House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of US oil stockpile

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2023 at 8:00 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the second time this month, House Republicans are seeking to restrict presidential use of the nation’s emergency oil stockpile — a proposal that has already drawn a White House veto threat. A GOP bill set for a vote Friday would require the government to offset any non-emergency withdrawals from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve with new drilling on public lands and oceans. Republicans accuse President Joe Biden of abusing the reserve for political reasons to keep gas prices low, while Biden says tapping the reserve was needed last year amid a ban on Russian oil imports following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

