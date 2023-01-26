Today is Thursday January 26, 2023
Longview man missing, officials seek public’s help

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2023 at 4:49 pm
Longview man missing, officials seek public’s helpLONGVIEW – Longview police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing Longview man. According to our news partner KETK, LaShun David Farrow, 34, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 23. He is approximately 5’8″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms. If you have any information on Farrow’s whereabouts, contact THE Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.



