Today is Thursday January 26, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Boeing pleads not guilty in case over deadly Max crashes

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2023 at 3:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT WORTH(AP) — Boeing has pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge in a case revolving around two crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes. A federal judge in Fort Worth took Boeing’s plea Thursday. The judge is considering whether to appoint a special monitor to examine safety issues at the company. It’s an unusual case because Boeing thought it had settled the issue when it reached a deal with federal prosecutors two years ago. But relatives of some of the passengers who died are challenging the settlement because they weren’t informed about secret negotiations between Boeing and the Justice Department.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC