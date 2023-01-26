Henderson man indicted for timber fraud

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm

HENDERSON — A Rusk County grand jury indicts a logging contractor in a case of timber fraud. Terry Beall of Henderson faces a felony charge of timber purchase as trustee with intent to defraud. He’s accused of stealing between $500 and $20,000 in proceeds from a timber sale. Investigators say in 2021, Beall had an agreement with a landowner to harvest timber from their property. However, some paperwork discrepancies got the landowner to contact the A&M Forest Service law enforcement. It showed that person was not being paid for all of the timber Beall harvested. Officials say to take this as a reminder to monitor timber harvesting, visit property often, and hold contractors to the agreed-upon terms.

Go Back