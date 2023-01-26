Today is Thursday January 26, 2023
Flint man sentenced to 60 years for aggravated assault

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2023 at 11:13 am
Flint man sentenced to 60 years for aggravated assaultTYLER – 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance of Flint was sentenced Thursday to sixty years in prison after being convicted of aggravated assault against a family member. According to information from Tyler’s 114th District Court, Lowrance shot his wife and then himself last February in what law enforcement referred to as an attempted murder-suicide. At trial, Mrs. Lowrance testified that as she lay gasping for air, she fought for life because of her determination that she still had things she wanted to tell her kids. Ronald Lowrance will now have to serve at least thirty years before he is eligible for parole.



