Jack Ingram to headline 2023 Cattle Barons’ Gala

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2023 at 9:59 am
Jack Ingram to headline 2023 Cattle Barrons’ GalaTYLER — The 2023 Cattle Barons’ Gala will have a Texas native as their headliner for the event that benefits the American Cancer Society. Jack Ingram, country star and Woodlands native, will be the star of the 35th annual gala, “Hope on the Horizon,” on June 10, at the Texas Rose Horse Park. Sara and Ryan Nash will be the Gala Chairs for next year’s event, and for Ryan this cause is personal. In a video message, he shares how he lost his mother to a rare form of cancer in January of this year. Throughout a recording career that has spanned more than 20 years, Jack Ingram has maintained a reputation for uncompromising, personally charged song craft and energetic, charismatic performances, earning him prominent stature in a prestigious tradition of iconoclastic singer-songwriters.



