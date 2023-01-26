Donation promise goes unfulfilled

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2023 at 9:33 am

TYLER — An East Texas museum says it will not receive a major donation from the ex-wife of Muhammad Ali, as previously announced. The Texas African-American museum in Tyler has announced that the one-million dollar gift from Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali will be unfulfilled. The donation was announced at a fundraising gala in February of last year. But the Empowerment Community Development Corporation announced Wednesday on behalf of the museum that Camacho-Ali will not provide the contribution after all, saying only that she doesn’t have the funds.

Go Back