Today is Thursday January 26, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Lady Gaga reacts to Oscar nom, confirms she’s filming ‘Joker’ sequel

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2023 at 9:10 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Interscope

Lady Gaga shared her reaction to being nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Academy Awards for "Hold My Hand," from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, along with an update on the status of the upcoming Joker sequel.

“Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!” she wrote on her Instagram, alongside a photo of herself holding a bouquet of flowers.

“Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget," she continued. "So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop."

“I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters!" she added, followed by a joker card emoji, referring to her role in the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, set to hit theaters in 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC