Today is Thursday January 26, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


US investigating December flight cancellations at Southwest

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2023 at 6:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — The federal government is investigating whether Southwest Airlines knowingly scheduling more flights than it could handle in December, when it ended up canceling nearly 17,000 flights. The Transportation Department says scheduling too many flights would violate federal laws against deceptive practices. The department said Wednesday it’s in the early stages of its investigation, and it will also make sure that Southwest provides prompt refunds and reimbursements to customers who were stranded by the cancellations. Southwest’s breakdown started with a winter storm and was compounded when its crew-scheduling system became overloaded. The airline has hired a consultant to study what went wrong.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC