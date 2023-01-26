Today is Thursday January 26, 2023
Boeing to be arraigned in court over two Max jet crashes

January 26, 2023
FORT WORTH (AP) — Boeing representatives and relatives of some of the passengers killed in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets will meet face-to-face in a Texas courtroom Thursday, where the aerospace giant will be arraigned on a criminal charge that it thought it had settled two years ago. The family members were never consulted before Boeing cut a deal with the U.S. Justice Department to avoid prosecution on a felony charge of fraud. Up to a dozen or so people from several countries are expected to testify about how the loss of loved ones has affected them. A lawyer representing the families says he hopes the testimony will convince the Justice Department to throw out the settlement.



