Massachusetts mother accused of killing two children, injuring infant

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2023 at 6:42 am

kali9/Getty Images

(DUXBURY, Mass.) -- A Massachusetts woman is facing charges in the deaths of her two young children and the injury of her baby, authorities said Wednesday.

Police received a 911 call on Tuesday evening, just after 6 p.m. ET, from a man who said his wife had attempted suicide by jumping out of a window at their house in Duxbury, a small seaside town about 30 miles south of Boston. First responders rushed to the home and located the woman, identified as 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy, whom they treated on scene before transporting her to a Boston hospital, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz. Her condition was unknown.

First responders subsequently found three young children inside the home who were "unconscious with obvious signs of severe trauma," Cruz said. A 5-year-old girl, identified as Cora Clancy, and a 3-year-old boy, identified as Dawson Clancy, were both transported to a hospital in nearby Plymouth, where they were pronounced dead. A 7-month-old boy, who was not named, was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment, according to Cruz. The infant's condition was unknown.

Massachusetts' Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the causes of deaths.

"Preliminarily, it appears the children were strangled," Cruz said during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. "As soon as able, we will be arraigning her on the two charges of murder in the deaths of her children."

Late Wednesday, the district attorney announced via Twitter that an arrest warrant had been issued for Lindsay Clancy for two counts of homicide as well as three counts each for strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon for the deaths of Cora and Dawson Clancy. The mother is under police custody, according to Cruz.

The district attorney was asked by reporters during Wednesday's press conference whether Lindsay Clancy had any known mental health issues.

"I'm not in a position to comment on mental health issues," he replied. "However, I would say that everything is being looked at."

Cruz reiterated that the investigation is "active and ongoing" by the Duxbury Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police, with investigators "working this case around the clock."

He commended "the professionalism and the work" of the first responders.

"I'm sure many of them will not forget what they saw last evening," he said "I think we should all be grateful to the men and women that put a uniform on that are willing do this difficult and challenging job."

