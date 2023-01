Donald Trump allowed back on Facebook and Instagram, Meta announces

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2023 at 4:20 pm

(NEW YORK) -- Meta announced Wednesday that it is allowing former President Donald Trump back on Facebook and Instagram "in the coming weeks," ending a two-year suspension.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

