Today is Wednesday January 25, 2023
20th TV Animation, Hulu drop ‘Solar Opposites’, ‘Koala Man”s Justin Roiland following domestic violence charges

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2023 at 2:59 pm
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

Justin Roiland has been removed from two more of his shows, not a day after Adult Swim dropped the co-creator and voice star from Rick and Morty. Roiland voices both titular characters on the beloved show.

Roiland faces two felony domestic violence charges stemming from a January 2020 incident with his then-girlfriend; he has pleaded not guilty.

In a statement to ABC Audio Wednesday, 20th TV Animation and Hulu both noted, "We have ended our association with Justin Roiland."

The 42-year-old both produced and voiced characters in Solar Opposites on Hulu, as well as 20th Animation's series Koala Man, which also features the voices of Hugh Jackman and Succession's Sarah Snook.

As Adult Swim promised with Rick and Morty, the latter two studios insisted, "Solar Opposites and Koala Man will continue without Roiland’s involvement."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



