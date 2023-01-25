UT Tyler ranked in top 25 US online graduate nursing programs

TYLER – U.S. News and World Report named The University of Texas at Tyler’s Master of Science in Nursing among the nation’s top 25 best online master’s in nursing programs. This year’s ranking of 24 improved five spots from the previous year. Of the other universities listed, UT Tyler ranked second best in Texas, following a fellow UT System school, The University of Texas Medical Branch – Galveston. “We’re honored that our nursing program has been recognized,” said Dr. Julie V. Philley, MD, UT Tyler executive vice president for health affairs, as quoted in a news release. “This accomplishment wouldn’t have been possible without the numerous School of Nursing faculty and staff who tirelessly work to ensure we have an exceptional program.” The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 40 percent growth rate in the number of advance practice registered nursing positions from 2021-2023, according to the release.

