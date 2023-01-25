Today is Wednesday January 25, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


UT Tyler ranked in top 25 US online graduate nursing programs

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2023 at 2:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


UT Tyler ranked in top 25 US online graduate nursing programsTYLER – U.S. News and World Report named The University of Texas at Tyler’s Master of Science in Nursing among the nation’s top 25 best online master’s in nursing programs. This year’s ranking of 24 improved five spots from the previous year. Of the other universities listed, UT Tyler ranked second best in Texas, following a fellow UT System school, The University of Texas Medical Branch – Galveston. “We’re honored that our nursing program has been recognized,” said Dr. Julie V. Philley, MD, UT Tyler executive vice president for health affairs, as quoted in a news release. “This accomplishment wouldn’t have been possible without the numerous School of Nursing faculty and staff who tirelessly work to ensure we have an exceptional program.” The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 40 percent growth rate in the number of advance practice registered nursing positions from 2021-2023, according to the release.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC