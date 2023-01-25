Today is Wednesday January 25, 2023
Frankston ISD board approves pilot period for four-day school week

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2023 at 1:40 pm
Frankston ISD board approves pilot period for four-day school weekFRANKSTON – Frankston ISD announced on Tuesday the board had approved a three-year pilot period for a four-day instructional week beginning next school year. According to our news partner KETK, the district says the new school calendar will give every Monday off to students unless they are invited to an “Intervention Day” which will be scheduled alongside staff development days each month. The district said one of the expected benefits from the adjusted schedule is staff retention and an increase in teachers and staff satisfaction while encouraging them to stay longer. “Retaining quality teachers and staff directly benefits student instruction and achievement,” the district said in a prepared statement.

The adjusted schedule also comes with an extended school day and longer class periods for secondary students, according to district officials, who said they are hoping to see an attendance increase with the change. The district said a 2023-2024 district calendar will be presented for approval at the February board meeting. Other East Texas school districts that have approved four-day school weeks include the Alba-Golden and Rains ISDs.



