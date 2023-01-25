Today is Wednesday January 25, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Citizen journalist’s lawsuit heard by federal appeals court

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2023 at 1:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Texas-based online citizen journalist wants a federal appeals court to revive her lawsuit against Laredo area officials over her 2017 arrest. Pricilla Villarreal was arrested for violating a Texas law governing the seeking and use of nonpublic information. A state judge dismissed the criminal case, saying the law used to arrest her was unconstitutional. But Villarreal still wants to be able to sue officials for damages. One federal judge tossed her lawsuit. A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived it. But the full 16-member court agreed to rehear the case and arguments were heard Wednesday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC