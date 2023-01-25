Today is Wednesday January 25, 2023
Woman pleads guilty to sending ricin in 2020 letter to Trump

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2023 at 3:53 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Canadian woman has pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington to mailing a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House. The letter from Pascale Ferrier was intercepted at a mail sorting facility in September 2020 before it could reach the White House. The Quebec woman also pleaded guilty to sending similar threatening letters to Texas law enforcement officials. Authorities say she was arrested trying to enter a border crossing in Buffalo, New York, carrying a gun, a knife, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. She’s expected to be sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison under the terms of a plea deal with prosecutors.



