Lawsuit alleges Henderson ISD ignored bullying of student, retaliated against mother

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2023 at 12:40 pm

HENDERSON – A lawsuit was filed against Henderson ISD on Tuesday that alleges the district ignored the bullying of a middle school student and retaliated against her mother after she made complaints. According to the lawsuit, the student, identified as a “person with a disability,” was a student at Henderson Middle School until her mother and stepfather removed her from the school in April 2022, “as the school district could not keep their daughter safe.” According to our news partner KETK, the family said in the lawsuit they made the district aware that the student in question had a history of emotional distress, depression, an eating disorder, and panic attacks, and had been hospitalized in the past for “suicidal ideation.”

Her parents reported the incident to the assistant principal, according to the lawsuit, and complained about the ongoing bullying. The lawsuit says the assistant principal told the parents, “you don’t understand how difficult the other parents are to deal with,” after saying he spoke with the student’s parents. During a conversation between the parents and the principal, the lawsuit states the principal admitted an assistant principal had mishandled the bullying complaints and that the assistant principal needed additional training to properly address the situation. The principal told her parents that she would do her own investigation into the harassment, but the lawsuit states they never heard back from her, and were unable to reach her when they attempted to contact her.

After the family’s continued complaints about the bullying, the lawsuit states the student’s mother — who used to offer house cleaning services to several Henderson ISD officials, staff, and their families for several years — lost seven clients. According to the lawsuit, several district officials instructed others and their families to stop using the mother’s services as a result of the bullying complaints, allegedly costing her thousands in lost income.

On request from KETK, the school district issued the following statement, signed by Asst. Superintendent Amanda Wallace: “We have been made aware of a federal claim/lawsuit concerning HISD, but will not comment on any threatened litigation. Threats do not change our focus. Our teachers, staff and administrators remain dedicated to serving all of our students. Every decision we make, both in and out of the classroom, is founded on the core value of doing what’s best for kids. We will continue to foster a ‘teaching and learning’ environment where all students can thrive. And we will always encourage families to be advocates for their children, knowing it is only through a committed partnership between our teachers and our families that we can truly empower all students to achieve their dreams.”

