The Great Tyler Cleanup is back this April

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2023 at 11:25 am

TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful’s annual Great Tyler Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 1. KTyB is inviting volunteers to show pride in their city by coming together for this community-wide cleanup,according to a city news release. As part of the Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off and the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup, this is a nationwide event occurring in April. The Great Tyler Cleanup will be hosted from Southside Park, and volunteers are encouraged to meet at the tent for registration. Sign-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. Click here for more information.

Go Back