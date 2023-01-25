Pack of dogs attack and kill young boy, injures mother

(FORT HALL, Idaho) -- A young boy has died and his mother has been hospitalized after being attacked by a pack of dogs over the weekend.

The incident occurred late Saturday afternoon at approximately 5:51 p.m. when officers from the Fort Hall Police Department in Idaho were dispatched to a home Fort Hall in response to a “report of a young boy who had been attacked by multiple dogs and was unconscious,” according to a press release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on social media.

“Fort Hall Police report that the two non-tribal victims involved, a mother and son, were taken to the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho,” the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes statement read. “The four dogs involved in the attack were two Rottweilers and two mixed breeds."

Officials say that the owners of the dogs that attacked the boy and his mother were non-tribal members who owned the property where the attack took place.

All four dogs were put down by tribal authorities in the aftermath of the attack and the dog owners were cited for 15 violations of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ Animal Ordinance, including vicious animal attack, rabies vaccination and being over the limit of canine or feline pets.

“We would like to ask the public to respect the privacy of the family at this time,” said Vice Chair, Donna Thompson, of the Fort Hall Business Council (FHBC).

“The Fort Hall Business Council would like to offer their sincere condolences to the family of the young man who lost his life in this tragic incident,” the statement continued. “The FHBC would also like to thank the responding emergency agencies and first responders for their quick response.”

Fort Hall Criminal Investigators, the FBI, Fort Hall Police, and Fish & Game are now conducting an ongoing investigation into the attack and the case is expected to be submitted to the United States Attorney to review for potential federal charges.

