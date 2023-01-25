GOP states sue Biden administration over new border policy

AUSTIN (AP) — Twenty states with GOP attorneys general are suing the Biden administration over a major change in immigration policy. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in a federal court in Texas challenges new rules that would turn away more migrants but still allow 360,000 people to legally enter each year from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Among those leading the challenge is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has succeeded before in temporarily stopping new immigration rules under President Joe Biden. The changes that Biden announced this month amounted to his boldest move yet to confront the arrival of migrants that have spiraled since he took office two years ago.

