Uvalde families press urgency after California shootings

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2023 at 3:42 am

AUSTIN (AP) — Families of the 21 victims killed in a Texas elementary school shooting last May gathered Tuesday at the state capitol in Austin to renew their calls for tighter assault weapon restrictions, just days after three separate shootings in California left 24 people dead. Six mass killings have claimed the lives of 39 people since the start of 2023. Democratic lawmakers stood with victim’s families and gun control advocates to highlight proposals including increasing the age to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21 and creating avenues for families to sue officers who don’t do their duty.

Go Back