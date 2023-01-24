Today is Tuesday January 24, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Cartoon Network severs ties with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland following domestic violence charges

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2023 at 5:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

On the Emmy-winning animated show Rick and Morty, scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty always manage to escape close calls, but now the guy who voices them, Justin Roiland, has hit a dead end with Adult Swim. 

Variety reports the Cartoon Network Studios-owned property has severed ties with Roiland, also the show's co-creator, after he was charged with "one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit" in an incident that reportedly took place on January 19, 2020, with an unnamed woman Roiland was dating at the time. 

He pleaded not guilty in 2020 and recently appeared at a pretrial hearing; he has another one on April 27, Variety says.

In a brief statement obtained by the trade, Adult Swim only noted it "has ended its association" with the 42-year-old producer and veteran cartoon voice actor.  

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC