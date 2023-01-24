Jason’s Deli temporarily closes after wreck

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2023 at 4:41 pm

TYLER — A second restaurant on South Broadway in Tyler has temporarily closed due to a mishap. According to our news partner KETK, 32-year-old Zachary Clark was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, third offense, after police say he crashed into the dining room of Jason’s Deli Monday night. The vehicle reportedly went through the front door of the restaurant into the dining room and crashed into the wall between Jason’s Deli and Marble Slab. No one was injured, and Clark was released from jail on Tuesday. The restaurant shared on social media that it will be closed for some time. “We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to reopen as soon as possible,” Jason’s Deli said. The Sonic on South Broadway remained temporarily closed following a fire that broke out Monday morning.

Go Back