LEDCO launches public survey for strategic plan process

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2023 at 4:41 pm
LEDCO launches public survey for strategic plan processLONGVIEW — The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) is seeking public input in an effort known as Advance Longview. According to a news release, Advance Longview is a planning initiative underway to identify strategies that will lead to continued economic development success in the community. Officials say the effort will explore a variety of issues related to job creation and retention in Longview. Residents have the opportunity to participate in the study through an online survey. According to a news release, the survey takes only a few minutes to complete, and a broad range of participants is needed. Advance Longview also includes interviews and surveys of employers. Click here for more detailed information.



