Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home and turned over to DOJ: Sources

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2023 at 1:02 pm

(WASHINGTON) -- Classified documents have been found in the home of former Vice President Mike Pence and turned over to the FBI for review, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

A lawyer for Pence conducted the search of Pence's home in Indiana last week and found around a dozen documents marked as classified, sources said. The search was done proactively and in the wake of the news that classified documents from before he was president were found in Joe Biden's home and old office at the Penn Biden Center, a Washington, D.C., think tank.

The Pence documents are undergoing a review by the Department of Justice's National Security Division and the FBI, sources said.

Pence previously told ABC News' David Muir that he did not retain any classified information after leaving office.

"Let me ask you, as we sit here in your home office in Indiana, did you take any classified documents with you from the White House?" Muir asked in a November interview.

"I did not," Pence said then. Asked if he saw "any reason for anyone to take classified documents with them, leaving the White House," he said, "There'd be no reason to have classified documents, particularly if they were in an unprotected area."

