Tyler man wanted for injury to child arrested after eight-month search

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2023 at 1:12 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man was arrested on multiple charges over the weekend after an eight-month search related to a child injury case in which he is alleged to have hit his infant son. According to our news partner KETK, Lasabien Ford, 26, was arrested Saturday for assault family violence, assaulting a public servant, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance between three and 28 grams, resisting arrest, failure to identify as a fugitive, evading arrest, and on a felony warrant. In May, Tyler police announced they were searching for Ford, and that he had an open warrant for his arrest. According to his arrest warrant, Ford allegedly held down the infant’s mother on his bed while she was holding the child after she came to pick him up from Ford, who had been watching him.

“[She] bit his finger and tried fighting him off by kicking him,” the arrest warrant said. “Lasabien continued to swing at her and struck [the child] in the head with his fist.” The child’s mother told police in April that after she was able to escape, her son began having seizures and she took him to the emergency room. A skull fracture was reportedly discovered at the ER, and the infant was later transferred to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas for further treatment. Ford’s bond was set at $750,000 for the injury to a child charge, and a combined $920,000 for charges related to his arrest, making Ford’s bond a total of $1.67 million.

