Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2023 at 12:42 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas military records show a National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s believed to be the first time that a Guard member deployed on a state border mission called Operation Lone Star has injured another person by firing a weapon. However, state officials did not disclose the Jan. 15 shooting publicly. The Texas Military Department did not respond to questions about how many times Guard members have fired a weapon since the mission began in 2021. That’s raised transparency concerns. The shooting was described in an internal military report obtained by The Associated Press.

Go Back