Today is Tuesday January 24, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Houston woman sentenced for illegally transporting aliens

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2023 at 12:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Houston woman sentenced for illegally transporting aliensTYLER – A Houston woman has been sentenced in Tyler federal court to 18 months prison for illegal transport of aliens. According to a news release, Maria Elizabeth Lopez, 48, pleaded guilty on August 18, 2022, to engaging in a conspiracy to transport certain aliens for commercial and private financial gain. According to information presented in court, on October 3, 2021, deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office stopped Lopez for a traffic violation and discovered 24 Hispanic individuals in the Chevrolet Suburban she was driving. Federal agents responded to the scene and determined that each of the passengers in the Suburban had illegally entered the United States and that Lopez had been hired to transport the individuals to destinations in Mississippi and Florida. Lopez also admitted during the investigation that she had previously transported illegal aliens in the same manner.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC