Tyler ISD trustees approve calendars for next school year

Tyler ISD trustees approve calendars for next school yearTYLER — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees Monday voted to approve the District and Boshears calendars for the 2023-2024 school year. The first day of school for students will be Wednesday, August 16, 2023, and the last day of school will be Friday, May 24, 2024. Officials say that fulfills a prominent request among families and District staff to wrap up the school year before Memorial Day. The first day of school for students in the Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs will also be Wednesday, August 16, 2023, and their last day will be Friday, July 12, 2024. The newly adopted district calendar continues to feature the nine-week grading periods. Click this link for more information.



