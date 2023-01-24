Elon Musk: “I had no ill motive” in tweet about Tesla buyout

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2023 at 11:46 am

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk returned to the stand for a third day in federal court in San Francisco to testify in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet. Musk testified Tuesday that his intent had been to let his shareholders know he was considering a buyout. The 51-year-old billionaire says that “I had no ill motive” and that “my intent was to do the right thing for all shareholders.” The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators. In it, he claimed he had lined up financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never happened.

