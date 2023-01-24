Today is Tuesday January 24, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Elon Musk: “I had no ill motive” in tweet about Tesla buyout

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2023 at 11:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk returned to the stand for a third day in federal court in San Francisco to testify in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet. Musk testified Tuesday that his intent had been to let his shareholders know he was considering a buyout. The 51-year-old billionaire says that “I had no ill motive” and that “my intent was to do the right thing for all shareholders.” The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators. In it, he claimed he had lined up financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never happened.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC