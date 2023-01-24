Ralph Caraway Jr. appointed as Smith County Precinct 1 constable

TYLER — Longtime Smith County employee Ralph Caraway Jr. took the oath of office Tuesday after being appointed by the Commissioners Court as Smith County Precinct 1 constable. The appointment followed the resignation of Curtis Traylor-Harris. Caraway was appointed and sworn in as interim constable July 8, 2022, while Harris was awaiting trial on felony charges. He has since been convicted and is awaiting appeal, according to a county news release. Since Traylor-Harris sent a resignation letter to County Judge Neal Franklin and it was approved by the Commissioners Court Tuesday, Caraway will now serve as Precinct 1 Constable until the 2024 Primary and General Elections are held. Click here to read more.

