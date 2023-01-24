US board says Boeing Max likely hit a bird before 2019 crash

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2023 at 11:27 am

FORT WORTH (AP) – U.S. accident investigators are giving more details about what they think caused a Boeing plane to crash in Ethiopia in 2019. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that a sensor which gave false readings about the plane was damaged by striking a foreign object, most likely a bird. That conflicts with a finding by Ethiopian officials. They said an electrical problem with the Boeing 737 Max caused the sensor to fail. The bad sensor reading caused a system on the plane to push the nose down, and pilots were unable to recover. It was the second crash involving a Boeing Max. In all, 346 people died.

