Princess Eugenie expecting second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace confirms

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2023 at 8:40 am

Samir Hussein/WireImage

(LONDON) -- Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, is pregnant.

Eugenie, 32, and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child, Buckingham Palace confirmed Tuesday.

Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and Brooksbank are already parents to a son named August, who will turn 2 in February.

Eugenie spoke recently in Davos, Switzerland, about her son and how becoming a mom has changed how she thinks about the world and preserving the environment.

"As a mother, you totally change. Now I'm scared of flying where I'd never be before. It's the same with how you view the world," she said. "Now all I think about is what happens to rising sea levels and the communities that are on the beaches who depend entirely on the sea, as well as what August can do about it in the future."

"Everything is for them, right? Every decision we now make has to be about how August is going to be able to live his life," Eugenie said.

Eugenie's son and now his future sibling count Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet, and Prince William and Princess Kate's children, George, Charlotte and Louis, among his second cousins.

Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice, is the mother of a daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, who was born in September 2021.

The baby will be the second grandchild for Sarah and Andrew, who continues to face scrutiny over his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Eugenie and Brooksbank wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back