Smith County ESD 2 hires new fire chief

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2023 at 8:01 am

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Emergency Services District 2 announced on Monday a new fire chief was hired “after an extensive search.” According to our news partner KETK, Fire Chief Eric Greaser assumed the role on Jan. 9, and an official swearing in ceremony will take place on Tuesday conducted by Smith County Judge Neal Franklin. “I am honored to be of service to the citizens of Smith County and the members of Smith County ESD 2,” Greaser said. According to the department, Greaser comes to Smith County with over 30 years of fire service and most recently served as the fire chief for the town of Flower Mound.

“Chief Greaser places a strong focus on the department’s mission of service and emergency response to the citizens of Smith County,” the department said in a release. “This focus is enhanced by working to improve training for both volunteer and paid staff and raising the bar on credentialing standards.” Greaser is a designated “chief fire officer” of the Center for Public Safety Excellence and is a graduate of the Texas A&M “fire service chief executive officer” program.

The department was formed in 2007 and is the primary funding source for 11 contracted Smith County volunteer fire departments such as: Arp VFD, Bullard VFD, Chapel Hill VFD, Dixie VFD, Flint Gresham VFD, Jackson Heights VFD, Noonday VFD, Red Springs VFD, Troup VFD, Winona VFD and Whitehouse VFD.

