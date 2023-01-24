Today is Tuesday January 24, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


EPA considers tougher regulation of livestock farm pollution

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2023 at 5:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will study whether to toughen regulation of large livestock farms that pollute waterways. The agency hasn’t revised its rules dealing with the nation’s largest hog, poultry and cattle operations since 2008. Farm manure and fertilizer runoff fouls lakes and streams. It’s a leading cause of harmful algae blooms. EPA says it reconsidered its intention to leave existing rules in place after an environmental group filed a lawsuit. The agency says it will gather information on how bad the pollution is and what new methods might bring improvements.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC