Scoreboard roundup — 1/23/23

Scoreboard roundup — 1/23/23Posted/updated on: January 24, 2023 at 4:58 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Orlando 113, Boston 98
Milwaukee 150, Detroit 130
Chicago 111, Atlanta 100
Houston 119, Minnesota 114
Utah 120, Charlotte 102
Portland 147, San Antonio 127
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Toronto 5, NY Islanders 2
NY Rangers 6, Florida 2
Buffalo 3, Dallas 2 (OT)
Calgary 4, Columbus 3 (OT)
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Baylor 75, Kansas 69
Nevada 97, New Mexico 94
