Today is Monday January 23, 2023
Half Moon Bay mass shooting live updates: Seven reportedly killed, suspect in custody

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2023 at 9:23 pm
Kali9/Getty Images

(SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif.) -- Seven people were killed Monday in a shooting at two locations in San Mateo County, California, ABC station KGO reported.

There is also one person reportedly in critical condition, according to KGO, citing a source.

A suspect is in custody, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

This is the state's second mass shooting in three days.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

All times Eastern.

Jan 23, 9:35 PM EST
Biden has been briefed on San Mateo County shooting, White House says

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the mass shooting in San Mateo County, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted Monday night.

"He has asked federal law enforcement to provide any necessary assistance to the local authorities. As more details become available, the President will be updated," she wrote.

-ABC News' Molly Nagle

Jan 23, 9:35 PM EST
Sheriff's office responded to shooting incident 'with multiple victims'

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it responded to a shooting incident "with multiple victims in the area of HWY 92 and the HMB [Half Moon Bay] City limits," later adding that a suspect is in custody and there is "no ongoing threat to the community at this time."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



