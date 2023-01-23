Sonic closed until further notice after fire

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2023 at 5:28 pm

TYLER – Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Avenue is closed until further notice after a fire started in the kitchen early Monday morning, according to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. First responders arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m. According to our news partner KETK, the fire caused traffic delays, with one lane of traffic blocked by first responder vehicles and fire officials. Findley says the fire started at the deep fryer in the kitchen and spread to the attic and through the roof. Initial 911 calls revealed that flames were coming from the roof of the building, and first responders confirmed the claim upon arrival.

Findley said that the extinguishing system was activated but did not fully extinguish the blaze. Officials will investigate to see if the camera footage will give them a better idea of what happened. The fire was extinguished by about 6 a.m., and no injuries were reported, Findley said.

